Transgender community, NDP urge Trude...

Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau government to change travel regulations

There are 1 comment on the Northern Life story from 14 hrs ago, titled Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau government to change travel regulations.

Transgender Canadians and the NDP want the federal government to change a travel regulation that could allow officials to prevent members of their community from boarding a plane. The regulation prohibits air carriers from transporting a passenger if the person "does not appear to be of the gender indicated on the identification presented."

Jimmy

United States

#1 6 hrs ago
Screw that KEEP THE LAW!

Judged: 1

1

Chicago, IL

