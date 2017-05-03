Top Senate Dem to oppose Trump's pick...

Top Senate Dem to oppose Trump's pick for Army secretary

The Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans. Chuck Schumer of New York says Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, opposes gay marriage and has sponsored legislation that would make it easier for businesses to discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

Tea Bag Residue Cleanup

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
What else is new
