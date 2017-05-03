Top Senate Dem to oppose Trump's pick for Army secretary
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 9 hrs ago, titled Top Senate Dem to oppose Trump's pick for Army secretary.
The Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans. Chuck Schumer of New York says Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, opposes gay marriage and has sponsored legislation that would make it easier for businesses to discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.
#1 6 hrs ago
What else is new
