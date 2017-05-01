The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to prot...

The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechnya gay rights

There are 1 comment on the Daily Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechnya gay rights. In it, Daily Times reports that:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help protect the right of gays in Chechnya following reports they are persecuted there. Merkel said she had constructive talks Tuesday with Putin in the Russian resort of Sochi, which touched on a wide range of topics including Syria, Ukraine and human rights.

Xstain Spot Remover

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
No, the story is not that lgbt people are persecuted there. LGBT people are doubtless persecuted in the buybull belt and in Chechnya.

The over the top, revolving claims about Chechnya were first that 100 gay men were being tortured and killed in a "concentration camp." Then the disinformation changed to gay men beaten in secret prisons. Then the warmongering propaganda which Americans always accept switched to gay men being arrested, outed to their families, and some of the gay men then being killed by relatives.
