Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists find reason to worry
There are 1 comment on the Star-Telegram.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists find reason to worry.
The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community read between the lines in what seemed like a harmless executive order last week on religious liberty - and now is concerned it could restrict hard-fought rights. But upon further inspection this week, the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest gay-rights organization, predicted that the executive order could be used to shield federal employees who refuse to process veterans or Social Security benefits for same-sex spouses,or their children.
#1 6 hrs ago
That HRC gang's a right quick study.
