There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Texas House OKs giving adoption agencies 'religious refusal'. In it, Daily Times reports that:

A bill headed to the Texas Senate would allow publicly funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. The state House gave final approval 93-49 on Wednesday, after lengthy debate the previous night.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
Texas House deliberately set themselves up to LOSE a multi-million dollar discrimination lawsuit
.
Either that; or they're sort of slow in the common sense department
St Rick Saintpornum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
I wonder, though, how many of those House members are genuinely stupid enough to think that law has any chance of passing muster in a federal court?
Chicago, IL

