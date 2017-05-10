Texas House OKs giving adoption agencies 'religious refusal'
There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Texas House OKs giving adoption agencies 'religious refusal'. In it, Daily Times reports that:
A bill headed to the Texas Senate would allow publicly funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. The state House gave final approval 93-49 on Wednesday, after lengthy debate the previous night.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Texas House deliberately set themselves up to LOSE a multi-million dollar discrimination lawsuit
.
Either that; or they're sort of slow in the common sense department
|
#2 4 hrs ago
I wonder, though, how many of those House members are genuinely stupid enough to think that law has any chance of passing muster in a federal court?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|50 min
|Respect71
|48,631
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|5,780
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Eagle 12
|56
|Supreme Court to consider judgment in pro-gay m...
|4 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|1
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|4 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|6
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|4 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Qantas chief hit with pie over gay marriage sup...
|4 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|25,467
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|46
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC