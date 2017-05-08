Texas House considers child welfare bill that critics say discriminates
The Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives is set to consider this week a measure affecting adoption and other child welfare services that its sponsor says would protect faith-based groups, but critics say could allow for discrimination based on religion or sexual orientation. The bill has cleared a House committee, and a companion measure is under consideration in the state Senate.
#2 5 hrs ago
So muslim affiliated adoption agencies get to rule out xstain parents, right?
I mean, after all, the government may not (supposedly) favor any one religion over others or over an absence of religious belief....
#3 2 hrs ago
Queers should never be allowed around children let alone raise them
