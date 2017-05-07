There are on the KTXL-TV Sacramento story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas Bill Would Let Adoption Agencies Refuse Parents on Religious Grounds. In it, KTXL-TV Sacramento reports that:

Texas lawmakers are poised to vote on a bill that would allow adoption agencies to turn away potential parents they find objectionable on religious grounds. Opponents say the proposed law would allow faith-based agencies to discriminate against potential parents who are gay, single or of a religion that members of the adoption agency find objectionable.

