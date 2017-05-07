Texas Bill Would Let Adoption Agencies Refuse Parents on Religious Grounds
There are 4 comments on the KTXL-TV Sacramento story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas Bill Would Let Adoption Agencies Refuse Parents on Religious Grounds. In it, KTXL-TV Sacramento reports that:
Texas lawmakers are poised to vote on a bill that would allow adoption agencies to turn away potential parents they find objectionable on religious grounds. Opponents say the proposed law would allow faith-based agencies to discriminate against potential parents who are gay, single or of a religion that members of the adoption agency find objectionable.
#1 12 hrs ago
Well, fundamentalist christianists are unfit parents from the perspective of many religions, so I guess we'll have to go with this one.
Since: Apr 09
21,327
Location hidden
#2 3 hrs ago
What's even better, is the bill would allow them discriminate against Jews or Muslims or single people....yay!
Let the games begin!
#3 1 hr ago
Queers should never be allowed around children let alone raise them.
Since: Apr 09
21,327
Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
How about Jews? Muslims? Single people?
