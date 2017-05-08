Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of...

Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Christian, gay, or unmarried parents

There are 5 comments on the The Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Christian, gay, or unmarried parents. In it, The Gazette reports that:

AUSTIN, Texas - Many state-funded Texas adoption agencies routinely deny non-Christian, gay, and unmarried applicants on religious grounds - and now they are backing legislation being considered Tuesday by the state House designed to protect them from potential lawsuits. The private organizations, which are paid by the state to place foster children with adoptive families, want to continue the practice and are seeking legal protections through Texas' "Freedom to Serve Children Act," which is up for consideration Tuesday in the GOP-controlled House.

Fundiementally ill

Philadelphia, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
If the bill does not okay rejection of non jewish or non muslim or non pagan household by adoption agencies then it clearly is "establishing" xstainity for special treatment in the law. And of course that's what the psychosexually ill bigots in TX are trying to do.

For the moment the federal courts will have no problem shooting that down. But another Supreme Court pick from Ill Duce Trump and....
NAME

Spur, TX

#4 5 hrs ago
Fundiementally ill wrote:
If the bill does not okay rejection of non jewish or non muslim or non pagan household by adoption agencies then it clearly is "establishing" xstainity for special treatment in the law. And of course that's what the psychosexually ill bigots in TX are trying to do.

For the moment the federal courts will have no problem shooting that down. But another Supreme Court pick from Ill Duce Trump and....
what bigots in Texas are you talking about?

Texas is one of the last states in the Union that still holds on to the Christian values which this great nation was founded on!

the Bible is very clear on how it views marriage, homosexuality, and sin. if you have time and willing to read the Bible -

-10 Commandants
-Romans 1:26-28
-Mark 10:6-9
-1 Corinthians 6:9-11

for you and others who bash Christians for their religious beliefs your indifference shows who the real forces of intolerance and bigotry are!

as for President Trump he is making America great again so it's about time that you whiners get over the just and legal results of the election.

hillary LOST. LOL

God Bless America & the great stare of Texas
Fundiementally ill

Philadelphia, PA

#5 4 hrs ago
NAME wrote:
<quoted text>
the Bible is very clear on how it views marriage, homosexuality, and sin. if you have time and willing to read the Bible
The buybull is far more clear on taking the lawd's name in vain, disrespecting one's parents, bearing false witness, but you talibangelical morons don't get so (homosexually) worked up about those "sinners."

We know why, closet case.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#6 4 hrs ago
Fundiementally ill wrote:
<quoted text>

The buybull is far more clear on taking the lawd's name in vain, disrespecting one's parents, bearing false witness, but you talibangelical morons don't get so (homosexually) worked up about those "sinners."

We know why, closet case.
You'd have way more credibility if you could spell bible, lord, evangelical and taliban.
Chicago, IL

