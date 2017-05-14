There are on the Star Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption agency 'religious refusal' closer to law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Texas's Republican-controlled Legislature has pushed closer to law a bill that allows publicly-funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. Supporters say the bill will keep faith-based organizations offering child placement services.

