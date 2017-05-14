Texas adoption agency 'religious refusal' closer to law
There are 2 comments on the Star Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption agency 'religious refusal' closer to law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
Texas's Republican-controlled Legislature has pushed closer to law a bill that allows publicly-funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. Supporters say the bill will keep faith-based organizations offering child placement services.
#4 2 hrs ago
"allows publicly-funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian...parents"
So non xstain agencies can refuse to place children with xstain parents. Or else the law would even more starkly be unconstitutional by establishing one religion as above other religions.
Of course that's what all the bigots think and want, but that violates the First Amendment.
#5 1 hr ago
Way to go Texas!!!
Protect the children!!!
