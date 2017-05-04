Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims
There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.
#1 12 hrs ago
Texas! The 1964 Civil Rights Act is still the law throughout the land
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
Discrimination on religious grounds is strictly illegal nationwide
.
There is no exception for Texas
#2 6 hrs ago
Why don't those wh-orenalists ever comment on the reverse, that non xstain adoption agencies could decide against placements in xstain households?
