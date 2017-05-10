There are on the Bellingham Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Teacher cites Bible in letter to school paper, says gay people 'deserve to die'. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:

In a letter to the student newspaper, a San Luis Obispo High School teacher quoted a Bible verse saying that people committing homosexual acts "deserve to die," drawing outrage and concern from students, teachers and parents, and a call for calm by administrators. Mayor Heidi Harmon urged community members to complain to the school district administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.