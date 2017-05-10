Teacher cites Bible in letter to school paper, says gay people 'deserve to die'
There are 3 comments on the Bellingham Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Teacher cites Bible in letter to school paper, says gay people 'deserve to die'. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:
In a letter to the student newspaper, a San Luis Obispo High School teacher quoted a Bible verse saying that people committing homosexual acts "deserve to die," drawing outrage and concern from students, teachers and parents, and a call for calm by administrators. Mayor Heidi Harmon urged community members to complain to the school district administration.
#1 20 hrs ago
This is how Christianity gets a bad name! Quoting crap like that! First of all, That's what it says in the Old (Jewish) Testament. Not the New (Christian) Testament. And besides, How manyJew follow the laws of Deuteronomy. How many follow the law of Shetnatz and wear only wool or Linen, or cotton?
How many plant only one crop in their fields? How many stone their neighbor for having a bull cooked? How many Jewish people will kill their own daughters for giving them some backtalk? Jews have moved on and they ignore these barbaric customs.(Muslims haven't) Christians were told by Jesus Christ to abandon this horrible nonsense 2000 years ago and we did. When was the last time you heard of a woman being stoned or beheaded by someone in the Christian church? Go read Matthew 19:12. This appears to be the only thing Jesus had to say about sexuality and like most things Jesus said, It advocates for tolerance. For another view, try Mark 9:47.
Terri
#2 20 hrs ago
Another case of a fake Christian, using the bible to justify homophobia. Real Christians do not hate.
#3 10 hrs ago
Now, now, in fairness we should note the letter was written in anguish and self recrimination after its author was caught by his reparative therapist having biblically illicit sex with his reparative therapist.
"The school wonÂ’t discipline special education teacher Michael Stack, saying teachers as well as students 'do not shed their First Amendment rights' at school."
Can you imagine if a teacher at that high school said anything like that about blacks or jews or females or...heterosexual males? I think the school would be singing a different interpretation of First Amendment rights.
