Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling

Taiwan could become the first place in Asia to legalize gay marriage on Wednesday when a court makes a landmark ruling on whether to allow same-sex unions. Activists are optimistic the decision will go in their favor, with growing momentum behind the push for equal marriage rights on the island.

