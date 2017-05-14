Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
Taiwan could become the first place in Asia to legalize gay marriage on Wednesday when a court makes a landmark ruling on whether to allow same-sex unions. Activists are optimistic the decision will go in their favor, with growing momentum behind the push for equal marriage rights on the island.
