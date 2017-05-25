Taiwan same-sex marriage ruling brightens outlook for gay rights in China
Taiwan's decision giving same-sex couples the right to marry has proved a shot in the arm for China's gay rights movement, but it is likely to be many years before Beijing approves similar measures, amid deep-rooted opposition in some quarters. Until 2001, China listed homosexuality as a mental disorder, but it is not illegal to be gay.
