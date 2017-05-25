Taiwan same-sex marriage ruling brigh...

Taiwan same-sex marriage ruling brightens outlook for gay rights in China

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Taiwan's decision giving same-sex couples the right to marry has proved a shot in the arm for China's gay rights movement, but it is likely to be many years before Beijing approves similar measures, amid deep-rooted opposition in some quarters. Until 2001, China listed homosexuality as a mental disorder, but it is not illegal to be gay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 min Eagle 12 454
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 9 min Rainbow Referee 241
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min TomInElPaso 49,309
News GLAAD studio study no hooray for Hollywood 16 min Austin 1
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 34 min Frankie Rizzo 69,534
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 56 min Frankie Rizzo 25,639
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr bohart 6,011
News Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To ... 1 hr Evilgelicalling 38
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC