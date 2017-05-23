There are on the Stars and Stripes story from 16 hrs ago, titled Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic first for Asia. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that the island's laws must be changed to allow gay marriage, paving the way for it to become the first place in Asia to guarantee the right. The Justices of the Constitutional Court said in a ruling Wednesday that a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violated constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.