Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic first for Asia
There are 5 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 16 hrs ago, titled Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic first for Asia. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:
Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that the island's laws must be changed to allow gay marriage, paving the way for it to become the first place in Asia to guarantee the right. The Justices of the Constitutional Court said in a ruling Wednesday that a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violated constitutional guarantees of equal protection.
United States
#1 15 hrs ago
I would have thought Taiwan had more sense than this.
United States
#2 15 hrs ago
I feel sorry for the normal, decent people, real families and children of Taiwan. My condolences and sympathy go out to them. Very sad.
#3 13 hrs ago
The new law does not affect straight people's marriages in Taiwan
So what are you moaning about?
#4 13 hrs ago
Its a good thing you had no thoughts
Try to keep it that way
#5 13 hrs ago
Taiwan's Pride celebrations are in the Fall rather than in June, so you still have time to book your trip. No need to be sad.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC