Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage i...

Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic first for Asia

There are 5 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 16 hrs ago, titled Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic first for Asia. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that the island's laws must be changed to allow gay marriage, paving the way for it to become the first place in Asia to guarantee the right. The Justices of the Constitutional Court said in a ruling Wednesday that a civil law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman violated constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Zachary

United States

#1 15 hrs ago
I would have thought Taiwan had more sense than this.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hank

United States

#2 15 hrs ago
I feel sorry for the normal, decent people, real families and children of Taiwan. My condolences and sympathy go out to them. Very sad.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Grief Counselor

Alpharetta, GA

#3 13 hrs ago
Hank wrote:
I feel sorry for the normal, decent people, real families and children of Taiwan. My condolences and sympathy go out to them. Very sad.
The new law does not affect straight people's marriages in Taiwan
.
So what are you moaning about?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Grief Counselor

Alpharetta, GA

#4 13 hrs ago
Zachary wrote:
I would have thought Taiwan had more sense than this.
Its a good thing you had no thoughts
.
Try to keep it that way
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#5 13 hrs ago
Hank wrote:
<quoted text>
I feel sorry for the normal, decent people, real families and children of Taiwan. My condolences and sympathy go out to them. Very sad.
Taiwan's Pride celebrations are in the Fall rather than in June, so you still have time to book your trip. No need to be sad.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jade's Gerbil Farm Bed and Breakfast 4 min Frankie Rizzo 18
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 17 min orlando 5,978
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min Frankie Rizzo 49,251
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 21 min orlando 435
News Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To ... 45 min The Wheeze of Trump 38
News Katherine Clark, Betsy DeVos get into heated di... 57 min The Wheeze of Trump 4
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,617
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC