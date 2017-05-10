Supreme Court to consider judgment in pro-gay marriage cake case
There are 1 comment on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 12 hrs ago, titled Supreme Court to consider judgment in pro-gay marriage cake case. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:
The UK's highest court will this autumn consider a judgment against a Christian-owned bakers found to have breached equality laws by refusing to make a pro-gay marriage cake. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/supreme-court-to-consider-judgment-in-progay-marriage-cake-case-35699325.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35699324.ece/c3afb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-94651440-bfd4-43f3-8d16-5f6b611a4f81_I1.jpg The UK's highest court will this autumn consider a judgment against a Christian-owned bakers found to have breached equality laws by refusing to make a pro-gay marriage cake.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
This case is trickier since it involved the bakers arguably having to utter pro lgbt speech. But...British legal system, no First Amendment.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,645
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|9 min
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|19 min
|Frogface Kate
|58
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|28 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,472
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|1 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|50
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,577
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Fit2Serve
|5,780
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|25,467
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC