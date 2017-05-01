Supreme Court lets stand California b...

Supreme Court lets stand California ban on anti-gay therapy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The justices did not comment Monday in turning away an appeal from a San Diego minister and others who argued the law violated their First Amendment religious freedoms. Gov. Jerry Brown signed the ban into law in late 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 46 min tbird19482 48,257
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 1 hr Big Lou 35
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr No Surprise 5,679
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 1 hr Rainbow Kid 12
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Sugar Tits 1,529
Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12) 5 hr WowYouAreBrainWashed 961
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 hr Wondering 25,373
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC