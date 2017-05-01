St. John's Pride lifts uniform ban fo...

St. John's Pride lifts uniform ban for RNC, RCMP in 2017 parade

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the RCMP marching in the 2014 St. John's Pride Parade. The Pride committee in St. John's has reversed course and invited uniformed police officers to march in the city's Pride parade this July.

