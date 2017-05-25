There are on the Gay Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled South Korean military convicts soldier for having gay sex. In it, Gay Times reports that:

The unnamed army captain was given a six-month suspended prison term after being convicted by a South Korean military court on Wednesday. According to the court, he violated the Military Criminal Act, which states that soldiers engaging in sodomy or "other disgraceful conduct" can be suspended or even put in jail.

