South Korean military convicts soldier for having gay sex
There are 8 comments on the Gay Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled South Korean military convicts soldier for having gay sex. In it, Gay Times reports that:
The unnamed army captain was given a six-month suspended prison term after being convicted by a South Korean military court on Wednesday. According to the court, he violated the Military Criminal Act, which states that soldiers engaging in sodomy or "other disgraceful conduct" can be suspended or even put in jail.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
|
#2 18 hrs ago
Way to go South Korean military!!!
|
#3 18 hrs ago
'According to the court, he violated the Military Criminal Act, which states that soldiers engaging in sodomy or "other disgraceful conduct" can be suspended or even put in jail."
Makes perfect sense.
|
#4 18 hrs ago
100 lashes
cane the s.o.b.'s
|
#5 15 hrs ago
Hooray for the South Korean military!
|
#7 15 hrs ago
It shows the military leaders are thinking about gay orgasms instead of Kim Fat-ums of North Korea
.
I'm flattered
|
#8 14 hrs ago
Gay people are what heterosexuals obsess about 24/7.
VERY flattering!
|
#9 14 hrs ago
I'm not sure how often they convict soldiers for sodomy of any variety; this one wound up with a sex tape made public, I believe.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,602
Kansas City, MO.
|
#10 14 hrs ago
They had everyone fooled on that one. Here we thought Kim was the threat all this time! Ha!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of Scotland moves closer to letting mini...
|46 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|49,276
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Pope Rainbow
|6,049
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|43
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUM...
|2,428
|Thanks BIG BOSS MAN!
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|3
|Amherst raises Pride flag
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|4
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|460
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|12 hr
|Harlod
|69,528
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Truth
|25,618
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC