South Korean military convicts soldie...

South Korean military convicts soldier for having gay sex

There are 8 comments on the Gay Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled South Korean military convicts soldier for having gay sex. In it, Gay Times reports that:

The unnamed army captain was given a six-month suspended prison term after being convicted by a South Korean military court on Wednesday. According to the court, he violated the Military Criminal Act, which states that soldiers engaging in sodomy or "other disgraceful conduct" can be suspended or even put in jail.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rossum

Cheyenne, WY

#2 18 hrs ago
Way to go South Korean military!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Buford

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 18 hrs ago
'According to the court, he violated the Military Criminal Act, which states that soldiers engaging in sodomy or "other disgraceful conduct" can be suspended or even put in jail."

Makes perfect sense.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BOSE

Los Angeles, CA

#4 18 hrs ago
100 lashes
cane the s.o.b.'s

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Augie

Colby, WI

#5 15 hrs ago
Hooray for the South Korean military!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#7 15 hrs ago
It shows the military leaders are thinking about gay orgasms instead of Kim Fat-ums of North Korea
.
I'm flattered

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#8 14 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
It shows the military leaders are thinking about gay orgasms instead of Kim Fat-ums of North Korea
.
I'm flattered
Gay people are what heterosexuals obsess about 24/7.

VERY flattering!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Evilgelicalling

Philadelphia, PA

#9 14 hrs ago
I'm not sure how often they convict soldiers for sodomy of any variety; this one wound up with a sex tape made public, I believe.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,602

Kansas City, MO.

#10 14 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
It shows the military leaders are thinking about gay orgasms instead of Kim Fat-ums of North Korea
.
I'm flattered
They had everyone fooled on that one. Here we thought Kim was the threat all this time! Ha!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church of Scotland moves closer to letting mini... 46 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 49,276
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Pope Rainbow 6,049
News Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts 1 hr The Troll Stopper 43
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... (Nov '16) 2 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUM... 2,428
Thanks BIG BOSS MAN! 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 3
News Amherst raises Pride flag 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 4
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Evilgelicalling 460
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 12 hr Harlod 69,528
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 12 hr Truth 25,618
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC