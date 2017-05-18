'Shocked and truly disheartened' - Ireland's best-known gay club...
There are 1 comment on the Independent.ie story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'Shocked and truly disheartened' - Ireland's best-known gay club.... In it, Independent.ie reports that:
"This is the first taste of homophobia I've ever had and it is not nice. We need to do something, we need to show them we're stronger than this."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Way to go Ireland!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|175
|Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S...
|3 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|6
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|1,631
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,563
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,065
|'Dynasty' Reboot Trailer Promises Glitz, Glam, ...
|6 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|5
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 hr
|Eagle 12
|312
|Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia Denied Vis...
|8 hr
|Julius
|17
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|RiccardoFire
|5,930
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC