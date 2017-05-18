'Shocked and truly disheartened' - Ir...

'Shocked and truly disheartened' - Ireland's best-known gay club...

There are 1 comment on the Independent.ie story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'Shocked and truly disheartened' - Ireland's best-known gay club.... In it, Independent.ie reports that:

"This is the first taste of homophobia I've ever had and it is not nice. We need to do something, we need to show them we're stronger than this."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Melvin

Philadelphia, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
Way to go Ireland!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 175
News Mormon Church to Pull 130,000 Boys Out of Boy S... 3 hr Kasick of Pancakes 6
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,631
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,563
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,065
News 'Dynasty' Reboot Trailer Promises Glitz, Glam, ... 6 hr Kasick of Pancakes 5
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 hr Eagle 12 312
News Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia Denied Vis... 8 hr Julius 17
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 8 hr RiccardoFire 5,930
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC