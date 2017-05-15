Shariah court in Indonesia sentences ...

Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple to caning

6 hrs ago

A Shariah court in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has sentenced two gay men to public caning for the first time. The court on Wednesday said the men, aged 20 and 23, would each be subjected to 85 lashes for having sexual relations.

Chicago, IL

