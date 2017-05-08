Senate to vote on Trump's pick for Air Force secretary
Heather Wilson would be Trump's first service secretary nominee to be approved by the Republican-led chamber, after fits and starts for several nominees. Trump's choices for secretaries of the Army and Navy were forced to withdraw from consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|2 min
|Marco R s Secret ...
|19
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,546
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|7 min
|DebraE
|14
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|49 min
|Marco R s Secret ...
|40
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|25,455
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|1 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|cubeshaker
|5,764
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|7 hr
|Miss Judge
|46
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC