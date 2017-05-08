There are on the Daily Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled Seattle mayor drops re-election bid after sex abuse claims. In it, Daily Times reports that:

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Tuesday dropped his re-election bid for a second term after four men claimed he sexually abused them when they were teenagers, claims vehemently denied by Murray as an anti-gay political conspiracy aimed at derailing his campaign. Murray said for weeks after the allegations emerged that he would press on in his campaign for a second term but told reporters that he decided it was best for Seattle to end his campaign and not seek another term.

