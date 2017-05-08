Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural meaning' law
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law. The couples sued Gov. Bill Haslam, the state of Tennessee and the state Department of Health and its commissioner Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|Super Trooper 1
|25,453
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|cubeshaker
|5,763
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|9 min
|Rep Borders
|38
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,537
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|29 min
|EdmondWA
|14
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,465
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|16
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|4 hr
|Miss Judge
|46
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC