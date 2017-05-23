S. Korean military court convicts sol...

S. Korean military court convicts soldier over gay sex

There are 6 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 19 hrs ago, titled S. Korean military court convicts soldier over gay sex. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

In this April 20, 2017 file photo, South Korean army soldiers walk to take their trains at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean military court on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 sentenced an army captain to a suspended prison term for having sex with a fellow male soldier in a ruling human rights groups criticized as regressive and intimidating.

Zachary

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
Way to go South Korea!!!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,598

Kansas City, MO.

#2 13 hrs ago
All this time they had everyone convinced Kim in North Korea was the threat! LOL Guess not.

Grief Counselor

Alpharetta, GA

#4 11 hrs ago
Hank wrote:
If a queer wants to drill another queers stinking ass let them go to a gay bar or disease infested gay bath house. The military barracks aren't the place for that sickness.
Straight guys taught us how to drill; sugar
.
They don't need bars or bathhouses; so why should we?

The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#5 11 hrs ago
Hank wrote:
<quoted text>
let them go to a gay bar or...gay bath house
You're not going to mention your favorite ones? They might give you drink tickets if you do....

Buford

Boardman, OR

#6 10 hrs ago
Hank wrote:
If a queer wants to drill another queers stinking ass let them go to a gay bar or disease infested gay bath house. The military barracks aren't the place for that sickness.
Spot on!

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#7 9 hrs ago
Hank wrote:
If a queer wants to drill another queers stinking ass let them go to a gay bar or disease infested gay bath house. The military barracks aren't the place for that sickness.
If you know what a$s smells like; you're getting too close
.
Step back from the crack

