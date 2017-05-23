S. Korean military court convicts soldier over gay sex
In this April 20, 2017 file photo, South Korean army soldiers walk to take their trains at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean military court on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 sentenced an army captain to a suspended prison term for having sex with a fellow male soldier in a ruling human rights groups criticized as regressive and intimidating.
United States
#1 13 hrs ago
Way to go South Korea!!!
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,598
Kansas City, MO.
#2 13 hrs ago
All this time they had everyone convinced Kim in North Korea was the threat! LOL Guess not.
#4 11 hrs ago
Straight guys taught us how to drill; sugar
They don't need bars or bathhouses; so why should we?
#5 11 hrs ago
You're not going to mention your favorite ones? They might give you drink tickets if you do....
#6 10 hrs ago
Spot on!
#7 9 hrs ago
If you know what a$s smells like; you're getting too close
Step back from the crack
