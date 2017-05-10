Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rights activist
There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rights activist. In it, Reuters reports that:
A prominent Ugandan gay rights activist was arrested upon her arrival at the airport of the Rwandan capital Kigali on Friday on suspicion of "drunkenness and gross misconduct", police said. Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera is known for her struggle for gay, lesbian and transgender rights in Uganda, where homosexuality is illegal.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Sweet
|
#3 4 hrs ago
I love it when the good guys win.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|13 min
|Eagle 12
|92
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|30 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,707
|Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
|32 min
|No Surprise
|14
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|58 min
|Laredo
|69
|Italian activist held in Moscow
|1 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|2
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|MRRG1
|963
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|No Surprise
|5,791
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|TomInElPaso
|25,462
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC