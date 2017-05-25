Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his food store chain
An employee arranges products on display next to a plate reading "No entry for faggots" at German Sterligov's food store in central Moscow, Russia. A chain of Russian food stores run by a devoutly religious nationalist businessman has placed signs in its windows saying gay customers will be refused entry.
