Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his food store chain

An employee arranges products on display next to a plate reading "No entry for faggots" at German Sterligov's food store in central Moscow, Russia. A chain of Russian food stores run by a devoutly religious nationalist businessman has placed signs in its windows saying gay customers will be refused entry.

