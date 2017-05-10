Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination
There are 5 comments on the Newsday story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination. In it, Newsday reports that:
#1 12 hrs ago
On to the next higher court until those shirts are printed as required by the 1964 Civil Rights Act
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
Kentucky should be thankful GAY people sometimes wear clothes
Gay people are exempt from wearing clothes because gay people obeyed GOD and refused to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden
It was the straight people that had to wear fig leaves after they ate the forbidden fruit
GAYS obeyed GOD; so we can go naked ;o)
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/michelang...
So print the dang shirts or GAYS and GOD will put on a show
#2 11 hrs ago
Just say "NO" to fruitcakes.
#4 10 hrs ago
Works both ways; sugar
My religious rights end where your religious rights begin
and
Your religious rights end where my religious rights begin
#5 7 hrs ago
You sure like setting the bar awfully low for civil rights, don'tcha my homophobic friend?
#7 4 hrs ago
Wow, that sounds almost as violent as my hometown's church softball league was.(Fistfights every third softball game. I mean, among the church league's softball players; I don't remember fights in the bleachers or anything.)
Amen, jaysus people.
