Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride sh...

Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination

There are 5 comments on the Newsday story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not discrimination.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 12 hrs ago
On to the next higher court until those shirts are printed as required by the 1964 Civil Rights Act
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
Kentucky should be thankful GAY people sometimes wear clothes
.
Gay people are exempt from wearing clothes because gay people obeyed GOD and refused to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden
.
It was the straight people that had to wear fig leaves after they ate the forbidden fruit
.
GAYS obeyed GOD; so we can go naked ;o)
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/michelang...
.
So print the dang shirts or GAYS and GOD will put on a show

Judged:

1

1

1

No doubt

Knoxville, TN

#2 11 hrs ago
Just say "NO" to fruitcakes.

Judged:

2

1

1

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 10 hrs ago
hmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Gay people ought to be thankful that they do not get the f#*k beat out of them by the real God loving people. You are an Idiot! Religious rights trumps queers anytime.
Works both ways; sugar
.
My religious rights end where your religious rights begin
and
Your religious rights end where my religious rights begin

Judged:

3

1

1

The Troll Stopper

Salem, VA

#5 7 hrs ago
hmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Gay people ought to be thankful that they do not get the f#*k beat out of them by the real God loving people. You are an Idiot! Religious rights trumps queers anytime.
You sure like setting the bar awfully low for civil rights, don'tcha my homophobic friend?

Judged:

1

1

Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#7 4 hrs ago
hmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Gay people ought to be thankful that they do not get the f#*k beat out of them by the real God loving people.
Wow, that sounds almost as violent as my hometown's church softball league was.(Fistfights every third softball game. I mean, among the church league's softball players; I don't remember fights in the bleachers or anything.)

Amen, jaysus people.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

