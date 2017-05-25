Rights group says Chechen officials h...

Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees

There are 5 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rudy

Mountain View, CA

#1 8 hrs ago
I applaud the Chechen officials!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deja vu all over again

Alpharetta, GA

#2 2 hrs ago
Rudy wrote:
I applaud the Chechen officials!
What are you going to do when they come for you?
.
Do you think we're going to rescue you?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deja vu all over again

Alpharetta, GA

#3 2 hrs ago
Diplomacy didn't work
.
26 defensless people have been tortured and executed by terrorists in Chechnya; with many more being held in concentration camps; Auschwitz style
.
Obviously Putin needs emergency help from the United Nations to stop the genocide in Chechnya

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#4 40 min ago
Closet cases should have stayed in the closet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Super Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 7 min ago
Pope Closet Emeritus wrote:
Closet cases should have stayed in the closet.
Entering the closet and shutting the door gives us GAY SUPERPOWER
**********
Gay Matthew 6:6> But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
**********
When we come roaring back out of that closet; we're ready to WHIP FUNDIE BUTT ;o)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 min guest 1,647
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 3 min abdul 25
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 49,323
News Melbourne student comes out as gay in front of ... 22 min Tre H 7
News Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f... 23 min Deja vu all over ... 9
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 25 min TomInElPaso 25,630
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Tre H 6,068
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 4 hr In the know 69,531
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 6 hr Eagle 12 462
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC