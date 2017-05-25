Rights group says Chechen officials humiliated gay detainees
#1 8 hrs ago
I applaud the Chechen officials!
#2 2 hrs ago
What are you going to do when they come for you?
Do you think we're going to rescue you?
#3 2 hrs ago
Diplomacy didn't work
26 defensless people have been tortured and executed by terrorists in Chechnya; with many more being held in concentration camps; Auschwitz style
Obviously Putin needs emergency help from the United Nations to stop the genocide in Chechnya
#4 40 min ago
Closet cases should have stayed in the closet.
#5 7 min ago
Entering the closet and shutting the door gives us GAY SUPERPOWER
Gay Matthew 6:6> But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
When we come roaring back out of that closet; we're ready to WHIP FUNDIE BUTT ;o)
