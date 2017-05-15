Report: Bullying persists in schools,...

Report: Bullying persists in schools, sex assault reports up

There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 19 hrs ago, titled Report: Bullying persists in schools, sex assault reports up. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

One in every 5 middle and high school students has complained of being bullied at school and the number of reports of sexual assault on college campuses has more than tripled over the past decade, according to a federal study released Tuesday. "There are areas of concern in terms of bullying and rates of victimization being high," said Lauren Musu-Gillette, one of the authors of the report by the National Center for Education Statistics and the Justice Department.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

Being a bully is a choice
.
This is a good time to develop an Ex-bully Therapy Program
.
Bullys can change ;o)

Chicago, IL

