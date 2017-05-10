Qantas chief hit with pie over gay marriage support
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Qantas chief hit with pie over gay marriage support. In it, The Daily Star reports that:
In March Qantas chief Alan Joyce, was one of 20 chief executives of some of Australia's largest companies to sign a joint letter in support of marriage equality. Photo: AFP Qantas chief Alan Joyce Wednesday vowed to keep speaking out on social issues after a man who smashed a pie in his face said he was making a statement about marriage equality.
#2 2 hrs ago
Selfishness has emerged as the underlying motivation driving the anti-gay marriage bigots
Selfish people are not willing to share marriage with the world; they want marriage all for themselves
So this pie incident proves the President of Qantas is not a selfish person
