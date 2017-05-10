There are on the The Daily Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Qantas chief hit with pie over gay marriage support. In it, The Daily Star reports that:

In March Qantas chief Alan Joyce, was one of 20 chief executives of some of Australia's largest companies to sign a joint letter in support of marriage equality. Photo: AFP Qantas chief Alan Joyce Wednesday vowed to keep speaking out on social issues after a man who smashed a pie in his face said he was making a statement about marriage equality.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Star.