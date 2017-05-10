Qantas chief hit with pie over gay ma...

Qantas chief hit with pie over gay marriage support

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Qantas chief hit with pie over gay marriage support.

In March Qantas chief Alan Joyce, was one of 20 chief executives of some of Australia's largest companies to sign a joint letter in support of marriage equality. Photo: AFP Qantas chief Alan Joyce Wednesday vowed to keep speaking out on social issues after a man who smashed a pie in his face said he was making a statement about marriage equality.

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#2 2 hrs ago
Selfishness has emerged as the underlying motivation driving the anti-gay marriage bigots
.
Selfish people are not willing to share marriage with the world; they want marriage all for themselves
.
So this pie incident proves the President of Qantas is not a selfish person

Chicago, IL

