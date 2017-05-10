Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh
There are 7 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Shariah prosecutors in Indonesia's Aceh province say two men on trial for gay sex should each be punished with 80 lashes, in another blow to the country's moderate image after a top Christian official was imprisoned for blasphemy. The lead prosecutor, Gulmaini, who goes by one name, said Wednesday the two men aged 20 and 23 had "confessed" to being in a gay relationship, which was supported by video footage and other evidence found in their rented room.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Government misusing religion as an excuse to molest and torture people in love is bad for religion AND bad for government
.
Religion is not here anymore:
http://i.cfr.org/content/publications/Battle_...
.
Will somebody please help Aceh's politicians figure it out before Aceh takes on religion's new look?
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,576
Kansas City, MO.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Indonesia--------Fly over country!
|
#3 4 hrs ago
You really need to land there and tell them they are homophobes.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Have you ever tried to land a 747 on a tiny island in the pacific?
|
#5 3 hrs ago
No, not a pilot. I did fly into Indonesia as a passenger on a 747 and it landed fine.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Its still there
.
They recycled it
http://qadin.net/uploads/posts/2013-12/138830...
|
#7 32 min ago
Dead link. Dead like your argument.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|4 min
|DaveinMass
|50
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,620
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|28 min
|Eagle 12
|44
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,477
|LGBT have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds
|38 min
|Mo Betta Homeysaxula
|25
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|2 hr
|Needs more farts
|8
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|3 hr
|Big Phobe
|2
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|22 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|59
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC