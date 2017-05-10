Prosecutors seek caning for gay coupl...

There are 7 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Shariah prosecutors in Indonesia's Aceh province say two men on trial for gay sex should each be punished with 80 lashes, in another blow to the country's moderate image after a top Christian official was imprisoned for blasphemy. The lead prosecutor, Gulmaini, who goes by one name, said Wednesday the two men aged 20 and 23 had "confessed" to being in a gay relationship, which was supported by video footage and other evidence found in their rented room.

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
Government misusing religion as an excuse to molest and torture people in love is bad for religion AND bad for government
.
Religion is not here anymore:
http://i.cfr.org/content/publications/Battle_...
.
Will somebody please help Aceh's politicians figure it out before Aceh takes on religion's new look?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,576

Kansas City, MO.

#2 4 hrs ago
Indonesia--------Fly over country!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#3 4 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
Indonesia--------Fly over country!
You really need to land there and tell them they are homophobes.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Flying with Sessions

Alpharetta, GA

#4 4 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

You really need to land there and tell them they are homophobes.
Have you ever tried to land a 747 on a tiny island in the pacific?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#5 3 hrs ago
Flying with Sessions wrote:
<quoted text>

Have you ever tried to land a 747 on a tiny island in the pacific?
No, not a pilot. I did fly into Indonesia as a passenger on a 747 and it landed fine.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Flying with Sessions

Alpharetta, GA

#6 3 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

No, not a pilot. I did fly into Indonesia as a passenger on a 747 and it landed fine.
Its still there
.
They recycled it
http://qadin.net/uploads/posts/2013-12/138830...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#7 32 min ago
Flying with Sessions wrote:
<quoted text>

Its still there
.
They recycled it
http://qadin.net/uploads/posts/2013-12/138830...
Dead link. Dead like your argument.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

