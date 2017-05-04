Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti at own church
A prosecutor says the organist of a southern Indiana church was responsible for graffiti including a swastika, an anti-gay slur and the words "Heil Trump" painted on its walls in November. Brown County Prosecutor Ted Adams said Wednesday that 26-year-old George Nathaniel Stang of Bloomington admitted responsibility for the vandalism discovered Nov. 13 at St. David's Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom, about 35 miles south of Indianapolis.
