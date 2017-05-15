There are on the Journal-Pioneer story from 12 hrs ago, titled Possible ferries' names includes Mi'kmaq poet, black activist, LGBT advocate. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

Halifax's two new ferries could be named after a slain gay rights activist, a black human rights leader, the creative force behind the Pier 21 immigration centre, a Mi'kmaq poet or a hero from the Halifax Explosion. The city is asking residents to cast their vote online for names for two replacement harbour ferries, which are slated to be delivered this fall and summer 2018.

