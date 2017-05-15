Possible ferries' names includes Mi'k...

Possible ferries' names includes Mi'kmaq poet, black activist, LGBT advocate

There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 12 hrs ago, titled Possible ferries' names includes Mi'kmaq poet, black activist, LGBT advocate. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

Halifax's two new ferries could be named after a slain gay rights activist, a black human rights leader, the creative force behind the Pier 21 immigration centre, a Mi'kmaq poet or a hero from the Halifax Explosion. The city is asking residents to cast their vote online for names for two replacement harbour ferries, which are slated to be delivered this fall and summer 2018.

Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
Boaty McBoatface has been taken already.
