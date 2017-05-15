Parry Glasspool strips for his exclusive Gay Times cover shoot a " watch
In our June issue, we undress Parry Glasspool for a steamy cover shoot and dive into his career, his future ambitions and his role as an ally for young men in the gay community.
In our June issue, we undress Parry Glasspool for a steamy cover shoot and dive into his career, his future ambitions and his role as an ally for young men in the gay community. From the emotional minefield of coming out, to learning how to support his boyfriend as he battled a crystal meth addiction, Harry Thompson's storylines on Hollyoaks confront often controversial subject matter, in what is an honest reflection of the changing landscape for LGBT+ people in the 21st century.
#1 14 hrs ago
I'm sure for more than a couple of conservative, male topix users that photograph brings back memories of many a CPAC Convention.
#2 1 hr ago
This story can be told by every gay man that tries to keep his masculine disposition through their life that I have ever listen to I still enjoy hearing it though I cant wait to see the next phase of development for our churches and society and news.
