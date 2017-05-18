Novato will pay $300K to settle gay o...

Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s bias lawsuit

There are 9 comments on the Marin Independent Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s bias lawsuit. In it, Marin Independent Journal reports that:

The city of Novato has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit by a gay officer. Jeffrey Ames will receive $83,250 to withdraw his lawsuit and another $216,750 for a release of worker's compensation claims.

Omar

Mountain View, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
Queers shouldn't be allowed to be police officers anyway. Let queers stay in jobs they're good at like beauticians or flight attendants. Leave law enforcement to real men.

Real Men are GAY

Alpharetta, GA

#2 4 hrs ago
Omar wrote:
Queers shouldn't be allowed to be police officers anyway. Let queers stay in jobs they're good at like beauticians or flight attendants. Leave law enforcement to real men.
Is that what you think?

Omar

Mountain View, CA

#3 2 hrs ago
Police officers need to be mentally and emotionally stable and be in good physical condition. This automatically disqualifies homosexuals.

Real Men are GAY

Alpharetta, GA

#4 2 hrs ago
Omar wrote:
Police officers need to be mentally and emotionally stable and be in good physical condition. This automatically disqualifies homosexuals.
Lets take a look
.
Gay people's mental and emotional stability makes this happen
http://www.glasgowairport.com/media/20930/dus...
.
Straight people's mental and emotional stability makes this happen
http://inthesetimes.com/images/made/images/zu...
.
So its a good thing GOD created GAY people to save the world from destruction
.
We're new and improved ;o)

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#5 1 hr ago
If you are a gay cop and they won't let you tint the windows in your patrol car, that is clearly homophobic and you will awarded big buck$ and the chief of police will be fired for homophobia. Maybe the mayor too, if he's straight.

Omar

Mountain View, CA

#6 52 min ago
The police department should have known once they hired a gay cop that they would have to let him do or not do whatever he wanted and submit to all his special demands or be sued.

Omar

Mountain View, CA

#7 51 min ago
I'm surprised the captain wasn't forced to bake him a cake.

Rainbow Referee

Alpharetta, GA

#8 31 min ago
Omar wrote:
I'm surprised the captain wasn't forced to bake him a cake.
Not a problem
.
With the $300,000.00 settlement we can buy 3 gay wedding cakes
http://cdnpix.com/show/imgs/73ebd7b025b5255c1...

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#9 19 min ago
Omar wrote:
The police department should have known once they hired a gay cop that they would have to let him do or not do whatever he wanted and submit to all his special demands or be sued.
The presence of a gay person is not an excuse for breaking the law
.
The police department got sued for $300,000.00 because they broke a law they are paid to enforce

