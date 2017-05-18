Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s bias lawsuit
There are 9 comments on the Marin Independent Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s bias lawsuit. In it, Marin Independent Journal reports that:
The city of Novato has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit by a gay officer. Jeffrey Ames will receive $83,250 to withdraw his lawsuit and another $216,750 for a release of worker's compensation claims.
#1 4 hrs ago
Queers shouldn't be allowed to be police officers anyway. Let queers stay in jobs they're good at like beauticians or flight attendants. Leave law enforcement to real men.
#2 4 hrs ago
Is that what you think?
#3 2 hrs ago
Police officers need to be mentally and emotionally stable and be in good physical condition. This automatically disqualifies homosexuals.
#4 2 hrs ago
Lets take a look
.
Gay people's mental and emotional stability makes this happen
http://www.glasgowairport.com/media/20930/dus...
.
Straight people's mental and emotional stability makes this happen
http://inthesetimes.com/images/made/images/zu...
.
So its a good thing GOD created GAY people to save the world from destruction
.
We're new and improved ;o)
#5 1 hr ago
If you are a gay cop and they won't let you tint the windows in your patrol car, that is clearly homophobic and you will awarded big buck$ and the chief of police will be fired for homophobia. Maybe the mayor too, if he's straight.
#6 52 min ago
The police department should have known once they hired a gay cop that they would have to let him do or not do whatever he wanted and submit to all his special demands or be sued.
#7 51 min ago
I'm surprised the captain wasn't forced to bake him a cake.
#8 31 min ago
Not a problem
.
With the $300,000.00 settlement we can buy 3 gay wedding cakes
http://cdnpix.com/show/imgs/73ebd7b025b5255c1...
#9 19 min ago
The presence of a gay person is not an excuse for breaking the law
.
The police department got sued for $300,000.00 because they broke a law they are paid to enforce
