New gay-themed features, docs debut a...

New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford film fest

There are 3 comments on the Greenwich Citizen story from 19 hrs ago, titled New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford film fest. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

More than a dozen new features and documentaries will be screened at the 30th annual Connecticut LGBT Film Festival, aka Out Film CT. The opening night attraction is the German drama, "Center of My World."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tuck

Mountain View, CA

#1 18 hrs ago
I'll pass thanks.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Super Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 16 hrs ago
Tuck wrote:
I'll pass thanks.
Its been one hour now
.
Are you still here?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#3 11 hrs ago
Rainbow Super Kid wrote:
<quoted text>
Its been one hour now
Are you still here?
With a lead photo like that he needs a cigarette and a break afterward before starting up again. He's not a teenaged, homophobic closet case anymore, you know.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min NE Jade 25,641
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min cpeter1313 49,344
News Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister join... 6 min Roscoe 3
News Yes, 'Homosexual OCD' - A Fear of Being Gay - I... 8 min NE Jade 4
Memorial Day With BIG BOSS MAN 9 min Roscoe 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 14 min neighbor 1,669
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 22 min cpeter1313 6,102
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 69,534
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,317,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC