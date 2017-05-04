There are on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away gays. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Alabama on Wednesday became the latest state to protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds. Under the legislation signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, state officials cannot withhold a license from faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements based on their religious beliefs.

