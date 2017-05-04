New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away gays
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away gays. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
Alabama on Wednesday became the latest state to protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds. Under the legislation signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, state officials cannot withhold a license from faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements based on their religious beliefs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.
|
#1 1 hr ago
So muslim or pagan based adoption groups which receive government money could refuse to place children in xstain or jewish homes..., I mean, if the law applies equally. (It does not, it is a selective law which amounts to the government favoring xstainity above other religions.)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to...
|11 min
|Zoro
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 min
|TomInElPaso
|48,401
|Jury: Univ. of Iowa discriminated against athle...
|49 min
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|58 min
|Just Saying
|5
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|25,342
|Gay marriage plaintiff urges opposition to Tenn...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|2
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|10
|Court says gay couples can sue Kentucky clerk K...
|6 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|5
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|23 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC