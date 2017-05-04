New Alabama law lets adoption groups ...

New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away gays

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away gays.

Alabama on Wednesday became the latest state to protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds. Under the legislation signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, state officials cannot withhold a license from faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements based on their religious beliefs.

Xstain Mullah Fricassee

Philadelphia, PA

#1 1 hr ago
So muslim or pagan based adoption groups which receive government money could refuse to place children in xstain or jewish homes..., I mean, if the law applies equally. (It does not, it is a selective law which amounts to the government favoring xstainity above other religions.)
Chicago, IL

