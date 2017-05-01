Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot
There are 1 comment on the KTVN Reno story from 15 hrs ago, titled Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:
Religious organizations and individual clergy members would have a constitutional right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages in Nevada under a proposal state lawmakers are moving toward the 2020 ballot. State senators voted 19-2 Monday to pass a measure seeking to delete a defunct provision of the state constitution that says Nevada will only recognize marriage between a man and a woman.
#1 9 hrs ago
The braying fundies are already exempt from any such imaginary requirement in their houses of worship of hate. Government workers should, of course, be required to issue marriage licenses to all legally eligible couples, however, since we cannot have muslim or quaker clerks refusing to give misogynistic evilgelical or ultra orthodox jewish couples marriage licenses.
