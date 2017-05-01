Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Upd...

Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot

There are 1 comment on the KTVN Reno story from 15 hrs ago, titled Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:

Religious organizations and individual clergy members would have a constitutional right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages in Nevada under a proposal state lawmakers are moving toward the 2020 ballot. State senators voted 19-2 Monday to pass a measure seeking to delete a defunct provision of the state constitution that says Nevada will only recognize marriage between a man and a woman.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Spot Remover

Philadelphia, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
The braying fundies are already exempt from any such imaginary requirement in their houses of worship of hate. Government workers should, of course, be required to issue marriage licenses to all legally eligible couples, however, since we cannot have muslim or quaker clerks refusing to give misogynistic evilgelical or ultra orthodox jewish couples marriage licenses.

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis... 6 min Amalgamatelives 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 48,299
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr A Hillary Deport... 25,282
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr FireyFellow44 5,682
News Gay man assaulted in hotel 2 hr Gremlin 6
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 2 hr Rainbow Kid 6
News Franklin Graham's Alma Mater Forcing Staff To P... 2 hr Gremlin 3
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC