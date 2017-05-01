There are on the KTVN Reno story from 15 hrs ago, titled Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer to Ballot. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:

Religious organizations and individual clergy members would have a constitutional right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages in Nevada under a proposal state lawmakers are moving toward the 2020 ballot. State senators voted 19-2 Monday to pass a measure seeking to delete a defunct provision of the state constitution that says Nevada will only recognize marriage between a man and a woman.

