There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nevada governor signs bill to ban conversion therapy. In it, WEHT reports that:

Nevada this week became the eight state to ban conversion therapy, a practice in which mental health professionals try to change the sexual orientation of individuals who identify as gay or lesbian. Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 201 on Wednesday, which makes it illegal for a physician or other health professional to perform therapy on individuals younger than 18. "Conversion therapy has been disavowed by medical experts and is considered a non-effective method of treatment that can cause harm to an adolescent," Sandoval said in a statement after signing the bill Wednesday.

Howerton

Hockessin, DE

#2 10 hrs ago
So sad

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,478

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
Howerton wrote:
Yes. But, thankfully, idiot homophobes who don't understand science are slowly dying off.

Elroy

Roselle, IL

#4 3 hrs ago
Why is the governor against people getting help for mental illness?

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,478

Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Elroy wrote:
He's not.

A little education could be your friend.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,796

Location hidden
#6 2 hrs ago
Elroy wrote:
They are focusing on little internet closet cases who hide behind different names/locations because your kind need help with mental insecurities/issues.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#9 1 hr ago
NE Jade wrote:
They are?
Chicago, IL

