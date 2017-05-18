Nevada governor signs bill to ban conversion therapy
There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nevada governor signs bill to ban conversion therapy. In it, WEHT reports that:
Nevada this week became the eight state to ban conversion therapy, a practice in which mental health professionals try to change the sexual orientation of individuals who identify as gay or lesbian. Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 201 on Wednesday, which makes it illegal for a physician or other health professional to perform therapy on individuals younger than 18. "Conversion therapy has been disavowed by medical experts and is considered a non-effective method of treatment that can cause harm to an adolescent," Sandoval said in a statement after signing the bill Wednesday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
So sad
|
Since: Apr 09
21,478
Location hidden
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Yes. But, thankfully, idiot homophobes who don't understand science are slowly dying off.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Why is the governor against people getting help for mental illness?
|
Since: Apr 09
21,478
Location hidden
|
#5 2 hrs ago
He's not.
A little education could be your friend.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,796
Location hidden
|
#6 2 hrs ago
They are focusing on little internet closet cases who hide behind different names/locations because your kind need help with mental insecurities/issues.
|
#9 1 hr ago
They are?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Chechens Trying to Escape Russia Denied Vis...
|5 min
|NE Jade
|6
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|6 min
|wha
|8
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|9 min
|Jack
|6,092
|Chechnya Accused of 'Gay Genocide' in Internati...
|9 min
|NE Jade
|8
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|28 min
|wtf
|166
|JADE Family Cabin
|34 min
|Perpetual Boner
|12
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|52 min
|Jack
|339
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,547
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,056
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|13 hr
|Christian Taliban
|31
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC