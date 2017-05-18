There are on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled Nevada governor signs bill to ban conversion therapy. In it, WEHT reports that:

Nevada this week became the eight state to ban conversion therapy, a practice in which mental health professionals try to change the sexual orientation of individuals who identify as gay or lesbian. Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 201 on Wednesday, which makes it illegal for a physician or other health professional to perform therapy on individuals younger than 18. "Conversion therapy has been disavowed by medical experts and is considered a non-effective method of treatment that can cause harm to an adolescent," Sandoval said in a statement after signing the bill Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.