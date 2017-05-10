There are on the The Gillette News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts. In it, The Gillette News-Record reports that:

The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program. The Utah-based religion's announcement means an estimated 130,000-180,000 teenagers ages 14-18 will no longer participate in Boy Scouts starting next year, a significant loss for the Boy Scouts of America.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.