Mormon church pulls older teens out o...

Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts

There are 4 comments on the The Gillette News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts. In it, The Gillette News-Record reports that:

The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program. The Utah-based religion's announcement means an estimated 130,000-180,000 teenagers ages 14-18 will no longer participate in Boy Scouts starting next year, a significant loss for the Boy Scouts of America.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 12 hrs ago
That's good news
.
Mormon homophobia and sociopathic religious superstition destroys the macho scouting experience

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,577

Kansas City, MO.

#3 10 hrs ago
^^^^^^^ Go cuddle with your brother or cousin I'm sure they miss you too!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Little Johnny

Bladensburg, MD

#7 3 hrs ago
Why do Queers like having sex with young little boys as well as family members?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#8 15 min ago
Mittens Romney came up with self deport, so I don't see what could be wrong with a little magic underwear self segregate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 48,648
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... 5 min Marcavage s Emission 21
News Teacher cites Bible in letter to school paper, ... 9 min Marcavage s Emission 3
News Activists detained protesting alleged torture o... 16 min Marcavage s Emission 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 19 min Marcavage s Emission 1
News Supreme Court to consider judgment in pro-gay m... 21 min Marcavage s Emission 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Anonymous1 l 25,472
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 2 hr NAME 57
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC