Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts
There are 4 comments on the The Gillette News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts. In it, The Gillette News-Record reports that:
The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, announced Thursday it is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program. The Utah-based religion's announcement means an estimated 130,000-180,000 teenagers ages 14-18 will no longer participate in Boy Scouts starting next year, a significant loss for the Boy Scouts of America.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
That's good news
.
Mormon homophobia and sociopathic religious superstition destroys the macho scouting experience
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,577
Kansas City, MO.
|
#3 10 hrs ago
^^^^^^^ Go cuddle with your brother or cousin I'm sure they miss you too!
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Why do Queers like having sex with young little boys as well as family members?
|
#8 15 min ago
Mittens Romney came up with self deport, so I don't see what could be wrong with a little magic underwear self segregate.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,648
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|5 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|21
|Teacher cites Bible in letter to school paper, ...
|9 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|3
|Activists detained protesting alleged torture o...
|16 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|19 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Supreme Court to consider judgment in pro-gay m...
|21 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Anonymous1 l
|25,472
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|2 hr
|NAME
|57
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC