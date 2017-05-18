More

More

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Texas Republicans pushed the state closer to a law that allows publicly-funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. The "Freedom to Serve Children Act" has received a late push in the Republican-dominated Legislature ahead of the May 29 end of the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr The Troll Stopper 49,079
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr The Troll Stopper 25,584
First Gay Experience (Aug '07) 5 hr I love muscles 136
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 5 hr Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 190
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 6 hr Tango 69,526
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 7 hr Hammer 5,932
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 12 hr Eagle 12 318
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC