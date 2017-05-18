More
Texas Republicans pushed the state closer to a law that allows publicly-funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. The "Freedom to Serve Children Act" has received a late push in the Republican-dominated Legislature ahead of the May 29 end of the session.
Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
