More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please

There are 5 comments on the Advocate story from 20 hrs ago, titled More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please. In it, Advocate reports that:

The series, based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel, depicts supernatural beings of all faiths living in the gritty real world - working, thieving, and fucking mortals. The epic gay sex scene in the show's third episode, "Head Full of Snow," set tongues wagging on social media immediately.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Barry wrote:
No. Keep that sick gay crap off the TV. Nobody wants to see that.
But what would you obsess over? You certainly don't get off watching straight scenes. Your constant tirades on the gay threads are proof of that.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Boy, some old guy sure knows how to spin things other than his wheels. I'm not the one ranting to keep gay scenes off the air while switching names/locations all day long posting on the GAY forums. Good God, get a hobby.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Keyboard warrior ^^^^^^ [email protected]

Gremlin

Barry wrote:
No. Keep that sick gay crap off the TV. Nobody wants to see that.
We knew the title of this thread would draw your attention.

Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

If only more and better gay sex scenes would result in more and more elaborately aggrieved anti gay trolling.

Oh wait, better gay sex scenes certainly would.
Characters left: 4000

