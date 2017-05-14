But what would you obsess over? You certainly don't get off watching straight scenes. Your constant tirades on the gay threads are proof of that.No. Keep that sick gay crap off the TV. Nobody wants to see that.
More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please
There are 5 comments on the Advocate story from 20 hrs ago, titled More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please. In it, Advocate reports that:
The series, based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel, depicts supernatural beings of all faiths living in the gritty real world - working, thieving, and fucking mortals. The epic gay sex scene in the show's third episode, "Head Full of Snow," set tongues wagging on social media immediately.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,815
Location hidden
|
#2 16 hrs ago
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,815
Location hidden
|
#5 16 hrs ago
Boy, some old guy sure knows how to spin things other than his wheels. I'm not the one ranting to keep gay scenes off the air while switching names/locations all day long posting on the GAY forums. Good God, get a hobby.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,595
Kansas City, MO.
|
#7 15 hrs ago
Keyboard warrior ^^^^^^ [email protected]
|
#8 15 hrs ago
We knew the title of this thread would draw your attention.
|
#10 10 hrs ago
If only more and better gay sex scenes would result in more and more elaborately aggrieved anti gay trolling.
Oh wait, better gay sex scenes certainly would.
|
|
