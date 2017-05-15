There are on the The Decatur Daily story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgender hate crime. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

For the first time in the U.S., a person will be sentenced on federal hate crimes charges for killing a transgender person. Joshua Vallum is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday in Gulfport, Mississippi, after pleading guilty in December to hate crimes charges in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson.

