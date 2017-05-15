Mississippian to be sentenced in anti...

Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgender hate crime

There are 5 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 12 hrs ago, titled Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgender hate crime. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

For the first time in the U.S., a person will be sentenced on federal hate crimes charges for killing a transgender person. Joshua Vallum is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday in Gulfport, Mississippi, after pleading guilty in December to hate crimes charges in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
GOOD!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
Fake news

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
You might not expect Mississippi to lead the way on using hate crimes enhancements regarding the murder of sexual minorities until you take into account the perp was a _Latin_ Kings member. Let's wait until the hate crimes laws are used against a white [sic] nationalist...if you have another couple if decades of life expectancy to see it happen.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#4 33 min ago
Yeah, Yeah! All the standard stuff, hispanic, Latin Kings, "I didn't know he was a guy!" Blah! Blah! Blah! Like Allan Andrade in Greely, Colo. and Angie Zapata. "I didn't know He was a guy! When I found out Something Snapped in my mind and I blacked out!" It's called the "Trans Panic!" defense and the courts are taking a dim view of it now. Allan Andrade tried it and now he's doing life in a Colorado Jail. No, My friend, You were probably going to kill her all along, from the time you met her but you thought you'd have some fun with her first. Then you'd get rid of the evidence of your "Crime" against your gang members and kill her and no one would be any the wiser. Didn't work out though, did it? After all, she's just human garbage, not a good person like you. No one will miss her! The really amazing thing is that some people will defend your "Right" to be here!
Terri
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Theocraencyclica l

Philadelphia, PA

#5 11 min ago
TerriB1 wrote:
<quoted text>
Yeah, Yeah! All the standard stuff, hispanic, Latin Kings, "I didn't know he was a guy!" Blah! Blah! Blah! Like Allan Andrade in Greely, Colo. and Angie Zapata. "I didn't know He was a guy! When I found out Something Snapped in my mind and I blacked out!" It's called the "Trans Panic!" defense and the courts are taking a dim view of it now. Allan Andrade tried it and now he's doing life in a Colorado Jail. No, My friend, You were probably going to kill her all along, from the time you met her but you thought you'd have some fun with her first. Then you'd get rid of the evidence of your "Crime" against your gang members and kill her and no one would be any the wiser. Didn't work out though, did it? After all, she's just human garbage, not a good person like you. No one will miss her! The really amazing thing is that some people will defend your "Right" to be here!
Terri
E.C.T. is not meant to be a D.I.Y. enterprise, F.Y.I.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 min Tre H 156
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 18 min Theocraencyclical 85
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 24 min Pres Donald J Tru... 25,480
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 58 min Frankie Rizzo 48,922
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,527
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 5,885
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 4 hr Theocraencyclical 5
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC