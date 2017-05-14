Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance A...

Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To Pursue Equal Access Claims

There are 10 comments on the JD Supra story from 17 hrs ago, titled Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To Pursue Equal Access Claims. In it, JD Supra reports that:

Carver Middle Sch. Gay-Straight Alliance v. Sch. Bd. of Lake Cnty. Fla. , 842 F.3d 1324 : A Federal Appellate Court held that a Florida middle school met the definition of a secondary school under the Equal Access Act, and therefore claims against the school by an extracurricular club, the Gay-Straight Alliance, could go forward.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
See, Carver Middle School should have argued it is not a school at all, like I suggested. It surely would have prevailed on that claim.

Now the Middle School (and district,) a secondary school, will have to pony up at least tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees plus permit the gay-str8 alliance. It was the same Congressional legislation that allows buybull study clubs in public schools, after all.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#3 15 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>
Make me a sandwich.
One sh t taco coming up.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Doug

Ann Arbor, MI

#4 15 hrs ago
These so called "Gay-Straight Alliances" were created by the gay agenda solely for the purpose of brainwashing, indoctrinating and recruiting kids into the homosexual lifestyle.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Doug

Ann Arbor, MI

#5 15 hrs ago
Gay-Straight Alliance = Gay Recruitment Program.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Robert F_

Since: May 17

21

Location hidden
#7 15 hrs ago
Doug wrote:
Gay-Straight Alliance = Gay Recruitment Program.
That is exactly what it is. No middles school student can legally consent to sex so they can not legally consent to being gay.

Argument over.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Robert F_

Since: May 17

21

Location hidden
#8 15 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

He didn't say he wanted something you'd enjoy.
Does that mean we can offer him a Knuckle sandwich and bowl of punch?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Doug

Ann Arbor, MI

#9 14 hrs ago
Why would anything about gays even be brought up in middle school? For Christ's sake let kids be kids without forcing this sick deviant homosexual crap down their throats!

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,233

Location hidden
#11 14 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Ask a gay man for a sandwich and right away he's propositioning you into scat sex.
Frankie, every time I happen by a gay forum I see your name. Why is that?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#12 12 hrs ago
Robert F_ wrote:
<quoted text>
That is exactly what it is. No middles school student can legally consent to sex so they can not legally consent to being gay.
Argument over.
So virgins and underage people can't be str8, either. Makes perfect, fundie sense in evilgelicalland.

Gay/str8 alliances are for the more evolved kids. The school buybull study clubs are for the kids coerced into jaysus.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#13 12 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>
Ask a gay man for a sandwich and right away he's propositioning you into scat sex.
It didn't occur to me that your asking me to make you a sandwich was a sexual proposition, but now that you explained it was i am not surprised.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 25,595
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex 5 min Leo 4
News Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d... 13 min wtf 211
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 13 min Bill Baily 69,526
News Melbourne student comes out as gay in front of ... 16 min Barry 4
News More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please 58 min Barry 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Truth 49,152
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Frogface Kate 364
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr The Troll Stopper 5,941
News More 12 hr Little Cheerleader 15
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC