Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To Pursue Equal Access Claims
There are 10 comments on the JD Supra story from 17 hrs ago, titled Middle School Gay-Straight Alliance Allowed To Pursue Equal Access Claims. In it, JD Supra reports that:
Carver Middle Sch. Gay-Straight Alliance v. Sch. Bd. of Lake Cnty. Fla. , 842 F.3d 1324 : A Federal Appellate Court held that a Florida middle school met the definition of a secondary school under the Equal Access Act, and therefore claims against the school by an extracurricular club, the Gay-Straight Alliance, could go forward.
#1 16 hrs ago
See, Carver Middle School should have argued it is not a school at all, like I suggested. It surely would have prevailed on that claim.
Now the Middle School (and district,) a secondary school, will have to pony up at least tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees plus permit the gay-str8 alliance. It was the same Congressional legislation that allows buybull study clubs in public schools, after all.
#3 15 hrs ago
One sh t taco coming up.
#4 15 hrs ago
These so called "Gay-Straight Alliances" were created by the gay agenda solely for the purpose of brainwashing, indoctrinating and recruiting kids into the homosexual lifestyle.
#5 15 hrs ago
Gay-Straight Alliance = Gay Recruitment Program.
Since: May 17
21
Location hidden
#7 15 hrs ago
That is exactly what it is. No middles school student can legally consent to sex so they can not legally consent to being gay.
Argument over.
Since: May 17
21
Location hidden
#8 15 hrs ago
Does that mean we can offer him a Knuckle sandwich and bowl of punch?
#9 14 hrs ago
Why would anything about gays even be brought up in middle school? For Christ's sake let kids be kids without forcing this sick deviant homosexual crap down their throats!
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,233
Location hidden
#11 14 hrs ago
Frankie, every time I happen by a gay forum I see your name. Why is that?
#12 12 hrs ago
So virgins and underage people can't be str8, either. Makes perfect, fundie sense in evilgelicalland.
Gay/str8 alliances are for the more evolved kids. The school buybull study clubs are for the kids coerced into jaysus.
#13 12 hrs ago
It didn't occur to me that your asking me to make you a sandwich was a sexual proposition, but now that you explained it was i am not surprised.
