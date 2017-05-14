Memorial before Long Beach Pride Parade pays tribute to Pulse nightclub victims
There are 1 comment on the LA Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Memorial before Long Beach Pride Parade pays tribute to Pulse nightclub victims. In it, LA Daily News reports that:
Pulse night Club survivors Milan D'Marco,left, and Brian Reagan, as the names of victims of the Pulse Night Club attack were read before the start of the Long Beach Pride Parade. Long Beach Sunday, May 21, 2017.
#1 3 hrs ago
Maybe there will be another Pulse this summer!
One can only hope!
