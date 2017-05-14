Melbourne student comes out as gay in front of entire school

"To those in the community who don't have a safe place to be their true selves, I see it as my obligation to be visible" A MELBOURNE Grammar student has come out in front of his entire school at a recent assembly, and highlighted the years of struggle he faced trying to accept his sexuality. In a show of support the 1st XVII footballers wore rainbow jerseys over the weekend for Melbourne Grammar's pride game.

