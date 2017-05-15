Man who killed transgender teen he wa...

Man who killed transgender teen he was dating is first to be sentenced under U.S. hate crime law

A Mississippi gang member was sentenced Monday to 49 years in prison in the first federal hate-crime prosecution against the killer of a transgender person. Joshua Vallum, 29, a member of the Latin Kings gang, pleaded guilty to fatally beating and stabbing 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson, whom he had dated.

Chicago, IL

