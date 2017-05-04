Man says he was beaten and called an anti-gay slur while walking in South Beach
Miami Beach police officers are investigating after a man said he was beaten up and called an anti-gay slur as he walked his dog in South Beach over the weekend, according to police. Kenneth Wilcox, 45, went to the Miami Beach Police station Sunday to report an incident that happened Friday, an officer wrote in an incident report.
