LGBT have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds

There are 11 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 6 hrs ago, titled LGBT have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

People who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual report lower wellbeing than the UK average, with much higher levels of anxiety than those who are straight, analysis has found. Data from the Office for National Statistics found life satisfaction was highest for those who identified as straight , compared with 7.2 for bisexual respondents and 7.4 for gay or lesbian people.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 3 hrs ago
Considering the disgusting way LGBT people are treated by ignorant bigots, it's no surprise we have higher anxiety levels.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 3 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Considering the disgusting way LGBT people are treated by ignorant bigots, it's no surprise we have higher anxiety levels.
Are you saying that all the poles are wrong? That the vast majority really doesn't support homosexuality?

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#3 3 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
Are you saying that all the poles are wrong? That the vast majority really doesn't support homosexuality?
In your delusional mind, homophobia doesn't exist.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 3 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>In your delusional mind, homophobia doesn't exist.
It doesn't exist. It's just a word made up so gays would have something to call people that disagree with them, won't bake them a wedding cake, marry them, etc.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 3 hrs ago
From the news article the highest level of anxiety is suffered by the bisexual people among us
Homophobes are part of the bisexual population; so that explains why TOPIX trolls feel like they're missing out on the mysteries of the gay universe
Trolls stick to us like glue because we're their last hope for happiness and a full meaningful gay life
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_Wl8auHAN14c/TDX3oRd...

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 3 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
It doesn't exist. It's just a word made up so gays would have something to call people that disagree with them, won't bake them a wedding cake, marry them, etc.
So what would you call it when a bigot calls a gay man "f*ggot" or "queer?"

Sure homophobia doesn't exist.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#7 2 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>So what would you call it when a bigot calls a gay man "f*ggot" or "queer?"

Sure homophobia doesn't exist.
An insult. What do you call a gay that calls himself or others queer?

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#8 2 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
An insult. What do you call a gay that calls himself or others queer?
I would call it being brainwashed by a homophobic society, who tells him he's wrong for being gay.

You can be rest assured, I'm not one of the brainwashed ones.

Porter

Hockessin, DE

#9 2 hrs ago
A much higher level of mental sickness

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,296

Seattle, WA

#10 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
Are you saying that all the poles are wrong? That the vast majority really doesn't support homosexuality?
It doesn't have to be a "vast majority". It can be just a kid's parents, who can have certain expectations, and who might express great disappointment if their children don't live up to them. It can be just ONE person at work, who creates a hostile environment. It can be a few dozen senators, who vote to give religious people the right to dictate our lives.

It doesn't take much to make a person feel like an outsider, especially when it comes from forces of authority.

Rainbow History

Alpharetta, GA

#11 55 min ago
Wondering wrote:
It doesn't exist. It's just a word made up so gays would have something to call people that disagree with them, won't bake them a wedding cake, marry them, etc.
Homophobia is from the straighties who originally focused it within themselves; not on others
The word homophobia first appeared in print in an article written for the May 23, 1969, edition of the American pornographic magazine Screw, in which the word was used to refer to heterosexual men's fear that others might think they are gay.
