LGBT have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds
There are 11 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 6 hrs ago, titled LGBT have higher levels of anxiety, survey finds. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:
People who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual report lower wellbeing than the UK average, with much higher levels of anxiety than those who are straight, analysis has found. Data from the Office for National Statistics found life satisfaction was highest for those who identified as straight , compared with 7.2 for bisexual respondents and 7.4 for gay or lesbian people.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Considering the disgusting way LGBT people are treated by ignorant bigots, it's no surprise we have higher anxiety levels.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Are you saying that all the poles are wrong? That the vast majority really doesn't support homosexuality?
|
#3 3 hrs ago
In your delusional mind, homophobia doesn't exist.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
It doesn't exist. It's just a word made up so gays would have something to call people that disagree with them, won't bake them a wedding cake, marry them, etc.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
From the news article the highest level of anxiety is suffered by the bisexual people among us
.
Homophobes are part of the bisexual population; so that explains why TOPIX trolls feel like they're missing out on the mysteries of the gay universe
.
Trolls stick to us like glue because we're their last hope for happiness and a full meaningful gay life
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_Wl8auHAN14c/TDX3oRd...
|
#6 3 hrs ago
So what would you call it when a bigot calls a gay man "f*ggot" or "queer?"
Sure homophobia doesn't exist.
|
#7 2 hrs ago
An insult. What do you call a gay that calls himself or others queer?
|
#8 2 hrs ago
I would call it being brainwashed by a homophobic society, who tells him he's wrong for being gay.
You can be rest assured, I'm not one of the brainwashed ones.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
A much higher level of mental sickness
|
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,296
|
#10 1 hr ago
It doesn't have to be a "vast majority". It can be just a kid's parents, who can have certain expectations, and who might express great disappointment if their children don't live up to them. It can be just ONE person at work, who creates a hostile environment. It can be a few dozen senators, who vote to give religious people the right to dictate our lives.
It doesn't take much to make a person feel like an outsider, especially when it comes from forces of authority.
|
#11 55 min ago
Homophobia is from the straighties who originally focused it within themselves; not on others
**********
The word homophobia first appeared in print in an article written for the May 23, 1969, edition of the American pornographic magazine Screw, in which the word was used to refer to heterosexual men's fear that others might think they are gay.
**********
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|cpeter1313
|48,541
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|10 min
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|20 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|40 min
|Benedict Cumberbatch
|61
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|32
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Cujo
|22
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|2 hr
|Porter
|7
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,525
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,461
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC