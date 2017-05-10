Lesbian couple get divorce after politically charged battle
There are 6 comments on the Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Lesbian couple get divorce after politically charged battle. In it, Daily Times reports that:
A lesbian couple have received a divorce decree after a custody battle that was targeted by dozens of conservative Tennessee lawmakers who tried to intervene in the case. The same-sex divorce and custody case became a political flashpoint after a Knoxville judge initially ruled that one of the women had no parental rights to a child conceived by artificial insemination because she did not meet the legal definition of "husband."
#1 6 hrs ago
Why should religious bigots be allowed to deny divorce just for GAY couples; when the Tennessee Bible only denies divorce for religious bigots?
#2 4 hrs ago
Who cares. I'm watching Liberace.
#3 4 hrs ago
#4 4 hrs ago
Liberace plays the Blue Danube. I'm a big fan of Liberace. Big fan. But NO FUNNY STUFF.
#5 4 hrs ago
Its biologically impossible for two women to naturally have a child. That should tell you something is wrong.
#6 1 hr ago
Many heterosexual couples are infertile...but without any similar loss of rights That should tell you what a stupid rube you are. You don't jeesus know anything.
