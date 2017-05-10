There are on the Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Lesbian couple get divorce after politically charged battle. In it, Daily Times reports that:

A lesbian couple have received a divorce decree after a custody battle that was targeted by dozens of conservative Tennessee lawmakers who tried to intervene in the case. The same-sex divorce and custody case became a political flashpoint after a Knoxville judge initially ruled that one of the women had no parental rights to a child conceived by artificial insemination because she did not meet the legal definition of "husband."

